Advertisement

Governor Justice announces transition of Gen. Hoyer to new duties; names new adjutant general

March 30, 2020, at the West Virginia National Guard.
March 30, 2020, at the West Virginia National Guard.(WVNG)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Governor Jim Justice announced the transition of Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, who oversees the WVNG, as part of Governor Justice’s administration.

General Hoyer will serve as a Senior Associate Vice President at West Virginia University as he carries out his new duties. He will be leader of the Joint Task Force on Vaccination and a key member of the COVID-19 advisory team.

Governor Justice made the announcement Monday morning.

General Hoyer has spent 40 years in uniform and almost ten years as The Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard.

Governor Justice says General Hoyer wanted to retire from the uniform but wanted to continue to serve the state.

He says he wanted to continue to be part of the leadership and prepare for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Governor Justice says the General is relocating to Morgantown to continue his work.

He will work with many other projects including the Hyperloop, coal industry and surface mine development.

He will also help Governor Justice on economic projects.

Governor Justice appointed Brigadier General Bill Crane as the new Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard. This transition will occur on January 4, 2021.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Porter, 34, of Parkersburg, West Virginia has been charged with murder and possession of...
West Virginia man charged with killing co-worker in South Carolina
Failure to wait for the green left turn arrow caused the wreck.
Two cars wreck on Pike Street
Scott Stephens
Long-time PSHS basketball coach dies after battle with cancer
police
UPDATE: Route 50 wreck leaves one person with minor injuries
Prison inmate dies following assault at Mount Olive Correctional

Latest News

Scott Stephens
Daybreak, Long-time PSHS basketball coach dies after battle with cancer, 11/23/20
Thanksgiving couple
Daybreak, New family in town spreads holiday spirit, 11/23/20
Corey Porter
Daybreak, Parkersburg Man Arrested for Murder (WSAZ)
Forecast for November 23rd
Forecast for November 23rd
What's Trending, 11/23/20
What's Trending, 11/23/20