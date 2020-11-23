Health official gives Thanksgiving Covid safety tips

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Thanksgiving is quickly approaching and Covid is not going down.

Health Commissioner Anne Goon has some tips on how to stay safe.

You can still have that feast with the turkey, the stuffing, the gravy, but Goon said it’s best to keep your groups smaller this year. To be precise, no more than 10 people.

If you don’t cook, she suggests looking for places you can pick up a meal and bring it home.

For serving food there are multiple options.

First off, don’t do it buffet style. Goon suggests having one person as a designated server. Another idea is to plate the meals beforehand.

In terms of seating, anywhere that allows social-distancing is ideal.

Goon said, “Eating outside would be better than eating inside. If you’re eating inside, opening windows, allowing air to circulate more...that will be helpful. And limiting the amount of time you’re together. So a lot of times when people get together, they hang out all afternoon and all evening. This should be one of those times when it’s more about you pop in, you have the meal, you go home.”

If you still plan on hanging around the entire day, Goon suggests activities such as socially-distanced hikes.

“It’s really about how you stay separate while being together,” Good said.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.