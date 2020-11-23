Helping caregivers is important, Alzheimer’s Association says

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With November being National Family Caregivers Month, the West Virginia Alzheimer’s Association is giving back to the roughly 105 thousand caregivers across the state.

Alzheimer’s is the seventh-leading cause of death in the Mountain state, according the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The disease often creates a need for round-the-click assistance, meaning caregivers are in high demand.

The Alzheimer’s Association says a healthy caregiver is the best caregiver, so it’s important to help those who care for those with the disease.

“You know, it’s a 24-hour, seven-day a week job,” says Alzheimer’s Association Program Director, Teresa Morris. “Often times folks don’t have a break, they don’t have an outlet to take care of themselves. And I believe that a healthy and thriving caregiver is going to be able to take better care of the person with the disease.”

For more information for help from caregivers in the state of West Virginia, you can look to the facilities and resources below:

Berkeley County: Berekley Senior Services

217 North High Street

Martinsburg, WV 25404

800.272.3900

Jefferson County: Jefferson County Council on Aging

103 West 5th Avenue

Ranson, WV 25438

800.272.3900

Kanawha County: Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center

Community Based Outpatient Clinic

700 Technology Drive

South Charleston, WV 25309

800.272.3900

Mineral County: Aging and Family Services

875 S. Mineral Street

Keyser, WV 26726

800.272.3900

Monongalia County: Caregiver Alzheimer’s Association

1299 Pineview Drive

3rd Floor

Morgantown, WV 26505

800.272.3900

Ohio County: Caregiver First Christian Church

1343 National Road

Wheeling, WV 26003

800.272.3900

Raleigh County: Raleigh County Commission on Aging

1614 South Kanawha Street

Beckley, WV 25801

800.272.3900

Wayne County: Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center

1540 Spring Valley Dr.

2nd Floor, Walsh Room 2A100

(above the Pharmacy)

Huntington, WV 25704

800.272.3900

