Helping caregivers is important, Alzheimer’s Association says
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With November being National Family Caregivers Month, the West Virginia Alzheimer’s Association is giving back to the roughly 105 thousand caregivers across the state.
Alzheimer’s is the seventh-leading cause of death in the Mountain state, according the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The disease often creates a need for round-the-click assistance, meaning caregivers are in high demand.
The Alzheimer’s Association says a healthy caregiver is the best caregiver, so it’s important to help those who care for those with the disease.
“You know, it’s a 24-hour, seven-day a week job,” says Alzheimer’s Association Program Director, Teresa Morris. “Often times folks don’t have a break, they don’t have an outlet to take care of themselves. And I believe that a healthy and thriving caregiver is going to be able to take better care of the person with the disease.”
For more information for help from caregivers in the state of West Virginia, you can look to the facilities and resources below:
Berkeley County: Berekley Senior Services
217 North High Street
Martinsburg, WV 25404
800.272.3900
Jefferson County: Jefferson County Council on Aging
103 West 5th Avenue
Ranson, WV 25438
800.272.3900
Kanawha County: Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center
Community Based Outpatient Clinic
700 Technology Drive
South Charleston, WV 25309
800.272.3900
Mineral County: Aging and Family Services
875 S. Mineral Street
Keyser, WV 26726
800.272.3900
Monongalia County: Caregiver Alzheimer’s Association
1299 Pineview Drive
3rd Floor
Morgantown, WV 26505
800.272.3900
Ohio County: Caregiver First Christian Church
1343 National Road
Wheeling, WV 26003
800.272.3900
Raleigh County: Raleigh County Commission on Aging
1614 South Kanawha Street
Beckley, WV 25801
800.272.3900
Wayne County: Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center
1540 Spring Valley Dr.
2nd Floor, Walsh Room 2A100
(above the Pharmacy)
Huntington, WV 25704
800.272.3900
