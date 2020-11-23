Advertisement

Joe Burrow suffers injury against Washington

Joe Burrow carted off the field during Sunday's game with Washington.
Joe Burrow carted off the field during Sunday's game with Washington.(Getty Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - The No. 1 pick in this year’s NFL draft, Joe Burrow, has left the Cincinnati Bengals’ game at Washington with a left leg injury. Burrow was unable to put any weight on his left leg as he was helped onto a cart and and driven off the field after the play. Washington’s Jonathan Allen hit Burrow after he let go of a pass early in the third quarter. Burrow had completed 22 of 34 passes for 203 yards and a touchdown before the injury. The Bengals lead Washington 9-7 in the third quarter.

