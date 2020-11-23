Marietta College credits students for helping keep down COVID-19 cases

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With colleges across the country finding it difficult to control the spread of coronavirus, Marietta College has had some success in keeping the virus in check.

The private college is finishing its fall semester with a total of 112 cases from among the more than 12 hundred students enrolled for this year.

School officials say their pro-active plan of informing students prior to the start of the semester and having help from Memorial Health System and the Marietta Health Department have helped.

And, they want to especially thank the students for being so willing to follow guidelines.

“I think it speaks volumes to how much our students want to be here, want to be here in person. How seriously they take their responsibility in managing the spread of illness so that they can continue to have an in-person experience. Because they have lots of friends, even family members who attend larger institutions that don’t have the same ability to monitor their students activity that we have at a place like Marietta College,” says Marietta College Vice President of Student Life and Diversity, Richard Danford.

School officials say that they are looking for new ways to help keep the virus from spreading as they plan for the Spring semester, which starts on January 18.

