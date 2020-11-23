Momma T and the Warriors hosting Thanksgiving dinner at Recovery Point

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Community service group Momma T and the Warriors will provide Thanksgiving dinners to patients at Recovery Point, a Parkersburg facility that provides treatment to those with substance abuse disorders.

The group will bring the prepared meals to Recovery Point, and COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed while the food is being distributed. They plan to arrive at Recovery Point shortly before 5 P.M. on Thanksgiving Day.

Much of the food was donated by area residents. And according to Teresa Racer who heads up Momma T and the Warriors, the significance of providing the dinner is to offer support to Recovery Point patients.

“This is really important because these people need to know they’re not forgotten...The whole point of this is that they’re fighting so hard to come back and whenever the community supports them and when we show them we love them, it gives the more of a reason to fight,” Racer said.

Racer went on to note that she believes the community is becoming more supportive of the patients.

“It has been a long, hard battle getting people to accept them, and now I think that people truly are seeing that they’re great people, they just have a sickness,” Racer said.

Those who would like to follow Momma T and the Warriors for additional information about their community outreach projects can do so on the group’s Facebook page.

