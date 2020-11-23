More than 8,100 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Thousands of cases are still pending review, but health officials on Sunday have confirmed another 8,133 cases of coronavirus in Ohio.

That brings the total up to 351,419 cases since the pandemic reached the Buckeye State.

In addition to the latest cases, officials reported 12 more deaths related to COVID-19, raising the state’s COVID death toll to 5,996.

In our area, Washington County has had 1,124 cases, 27 deaths, and 56 hospitalizations.

Athens County has had 1,795 cases, four deaths, and 69 hospitalizations.

Meigs County has had 363 cases, 12 deaths and 29 hospitalizations.

More than 227,000 Ohioans are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.