New family in town spreads holiday spirit

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sometimes we forget the giving in Thanksgiving but Shane and Laurel Bouchard have made a habit out of giving.

The couple is new in town. In fact, they moved in just two and a half weeks ago.

However, they are already spreading the holiday spirit.

The two have been lending a hand to people who need help with Thanksgiving dinner for five or six years now. This includes buying food and sometimes cooking for families who need help putting Thanksgiving dinner on the table.

They say what inspired this tradition was seeing people struggle in Phoenix, where they used to live.

“It’s been very humbling. A - because it reminds me that we’ve also been in those shoes and B - it’s just great to put a smile on somebody’s face. Her (his wife) and I have always believed the same thing. When it comes to the holidays and Christmas, we just don’t think anybody should have to go through tough times and, no matter who you are, you deserve to have a Thanksgiving dinner,” Shane said.

The Bouchards aren’t the only new ones in town.

The Barkers are one of the families Shane and Laurel are helping.

Cheryl Barker said it was a complete surprise.

“Actually a friend of mine messaged me and said ‘Call me as soon as you can’ and I did and she said ‘There’s this man. He recently moved to town and he wants to help a few different families with Thanksgiving dinner. Do you guys need help?’ and I said ‘You know we weren’t planning on doing a dinner this year because we were just moving and didn’t really have the extra money’,” Barker said.

What makes the meal more special for the family is Barker’s sister.

“My sister is going to be moving to Huntington in the next week or so. You know, her and her kids have been around forever so I won’t see them daily so I’m glad we will have a meal together first,” she said.

The Barkers aren’t the only ones feeling the strength of the local community.

It’s one of the reasons the Bouchards decided to move from the city life to the country life.

“From the minute we got in town, everyone has been just incredible. We’ve been really humbled by the whole situation. I can’t tell you how many people have come up to us and asked us if we really needed anything and we really wanted to move to a small town for this exact reason,” Shane said.

The Bouchards said they can help a few more families but you need to contact them on Monday at the latest so they can shop before Tuesday. Shane Bouchard’s Facebook is the best point of contact.

