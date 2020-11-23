Advertisement

New Zealand leader Ardern offers virus know-how to Joe Biden

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has become the latest world leader to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden on his election victory, saying she offered to share her nation’s expertise on dealing with the coronavirus.

Ardern said the tone of the 20-minute phone call Monday was warm and that Biden spoke very favorably about how New Zealand was handling the pandemic.

Ardern said the two also discussed trade issues and climate change and talked about Biden’s Irish heritage and his fond memories of visiting New Zealand a few years ago.

She said she invited him to come visit again.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Porter, 34, of Parkersburg, West Virginia has been charged with murder and possession of...
West Virginia man charged with killing co-worker in South Carolina
Failure to wait for the green left turn arrow caused the wreck.
Two cars wreck on Pike Street
police
UPDATE: Route 50 wreck leaves one person with minor injuries
Scott Stephens
Long-time PSHS basketball coach dies after battle with cancer
The Bouchards moved from Arizona to West Virginia just two and a half weeks ago but are already...
New family in town spreads holiday spirit

Latest News

Protesters hold signs outside the Richard H. Austin state office building during a rally in...
Biden transition gets govt OK after Trump out of options
Hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases soar as the United States enters one of the busiest travel...
Millions stick to Thanksgiving travel plans despite warnings
Delta CEO thanks employees with free travel
Delta CEO thanks employees with free travel
Both stores are having early Black Friday sales due to the pandemic.
How local businesses are prepping for the holidays
Due to the amount of deer leftover from last year's hunting season, hunters should expect more...
Hunting season is looking up