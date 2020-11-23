Obituary: Andrew Lee Parsons

Andrew Lee Parsons, 37, of Parkersburg passed away unexpectedly November 18, 2020.

He was born on November 29, 1982 in Parkersburg the son of Elmer Ray Parsons of Parkersburg and the late Peggy Ann Larocco Parsons.

Andy graduated from Warren High School with the class of 2001and attended the Film Academy in Los Angeles. He served in the Army National Guard. Andy worked in the film industry locally with CAS Cable. He assisted with the promotion of music, culture and social events, producing many commercials for local businesses and events. He was passionate about films and was a very creative person, but the priority in his life was his family. He will be remembered as a loving husband and father who would do anything for his family. He enjoyed football, was a commissioner of his fantasy football league and always rooted for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Andy is survived by his wife Jess Parsons, children Daisy Wilson, Bodhi Parsons, Willow Parsons, siblings Samuel Parsons, Randy Parsons, Diana Parsons, Leisa McBride, Matt Parsons, nieces Hailey and River Parsons, uncle Richard Parsons, several cousins and other extended family members.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Tony and Beryl Larocco and paternal grandparents Charles and Geraldine Parsons.

Visitation will be 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 on Tuesday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg. The family asks that visitors wear face masks and abide by social distancing guidelines.

The service will be live streamed on the Leavitt Funeral Home Facebook page at 11 am Wednesday. Attendance for the services will be by invitation only due to COVID situation.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.