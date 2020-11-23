Obituary: Ann Christine Maddox

On Friday, November 20, 2020, Ann Christine Maddox, loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother, passed away at age 73. She was born March 13, 1947 in Sault Ste Marie, Michigan, the daughter of George and Doris Gollinger.

Ann graduated from Williamstown High School, Class of 1965. She was a dedicated employee of Williamstown National Bank and Settlers Bank in Marietta, OH for many years before retiring in 2010. Ann’s sister and brother-in-law introduced her to Larry Maddos, and they married in Williamstown, WV in 1998. They enjoyed more than twenty years together, escaping the cold winter months as “snow birds” in Florida and traveling to visit family and friends. One of the things Ann looked forward to each year was her annual beach vacation in the Outer Banks with her friends. She was an avid reader, loved dogs, playing cards with friends and lunch with the ladies.

Ann was predeceased by her father, George, and mother, Doris. She is survived by her husband Larry Maddox, her sons Andrew (Celeste) Benson of Williamstown, WV, and Aaron (Kathi) Benson of Hudsonville, Michigan, her stepson Rick (Candice) Maddox , of Pickerington, OH, and her grandchildren Andrew, Mitchell, Joshua, Jacob, and Kiera Benson, step-grandsons Greyson and Parker Maddox, her sister Nancy (George) Fenton of Williamstown, WV and brother Pat (Terri) Gollinger of Zion Crossroads, AV and several nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID 19 virus concerns, visitation is planned for Friday December 4th from 5 - 8 pm at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, WV.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Saturday December 5th at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Africa Cemetery in Delaware County, OH.

To make a gift in her memory please send your donation to: ALS Association WV Service Area Sara Hoten PO Box 2782 Beckley, WV 25802

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

