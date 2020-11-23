Obituary: Cecil Charles Miracle

Cecil Charles Miracle, 79 of Williamstown passed away November 22, 2020 at the Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Williamstown the son of the late William Harold and Mildred Marie Johnson Miracle.

He had been employed by American Cyanamid-Cytec for 28 years working as a Maintenance Supervisor. He was a talented and avid carpenter and brick and block layer and was instrumental in the construction of the Williamstown High School Athletic Building and was very proud of being a Super Booster for Williamstown High School. He attended the Burnt Hill United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carolyn Sue West Miracle of Williamstown; His children, Doug Miracle (Beverly) of Williamstown, Jeff Miracle (Patti) of Nolanville, TX and Lori MacIver (John) of Williamstown. His grandchildren, Angie Joy (Matt), Julie Emigh (Todd), Jason Miracle, Jordan Dye (Taylor), Taylor Miracle, Cody MacIver, ,Cole MacIver and Bret MacIver (Hannah). Nine great grandchildren and his brothers, Gary Miracle (Nancy) of Vincent, OH and Roger Miracle Marietta, OH.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel Miracle.

Funeral services will be Friday at 2:00pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Reverend Mike Branch officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm.

In lieu of flowers please make Memorial Contributions to the Burnt Hill Cemetery Fund or the Williamstown Improvement Network.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

