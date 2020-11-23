Obituary: Eugenia “Jean” Jones

Eugenia “Jean” Jones, age 92, of Greenwood Community, departed this life on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Camden-Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV. She was born on February 18, 1928 in Pennsboro, WV the daughter of the late Homer and Lenna Dodd Flesher.

Jean had worked in the Ritchie County Garment factories her entire working career, she enjoyed attending the Pennsboro Church of God, cooking, quilting, playing cards and spending time with family and friends.

Jean is survived by her children, Rodney Jones (Karen), Harrisville, WV, Kathy Todd, Pennsboro, WV, Dennis Jones (Veronica), Gainesville, GA, Gary Jones (Alicia), Statesville, NC, Sue Testerman (Curtis), Cairo, WV and Jamie Jones (Nancy), Fairmont, WV; one brother, Richard Flesher (Phyllis), Weirton, WV; 16 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren and her canine companion Charlie.

In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by son-in-law, Billy Todd; brothers, Lewis, Homer, Joe and Bill Flesher; sisters, Rozilla Flesher, Betty Cumpston and Maxine Brooker; and grandson, Travis Morrison.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville, WV with the Rev. David Simons officiating. Burial will follow in the Bridgeport Cemetery, Bridgeport, WV. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10 until 11AM on the day of the service. In accordance with CDC guidelines masks must be worn in the funeral home at all times and social distancing is required.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mcculloughraiguelfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.