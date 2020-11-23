Obituary: Jason Ira Blind

Jason Ira Blind (Jay), 41 years of age, of Stockport, OH. passed away November 18th, of year 2020, @ 7:37pm. Jason passed away after being admitted to I.C.U., and eventually Hospice of Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Survived by Wife Rebecca Blind, Mother Susie Kenney Heiss, Father Charles Blind, Daughter Tisha Bettinger with husband Damian Bettinger. Son Joseph Blind, and Stepsons Hudson and Gavin. Sister Melanie Sparkman, Sister Angela Mayle, Brother Richard Blind, Sister Lisa Massey, and Sister Carrie Hanning. His grandsons Ezzera, Ryker, and Daris.

A dedicated father, and husband. Truly cared for all children, and was a devoted husband. Ohio has been his only home and Buckeye proud. Attended Morgan County Schools up to High School. Jason started “Blind Flooring” and took pride in his work. Moved on to painting at Hi-Vac before retiring. Jason loved music, cruising, and get togethers with family and friends. Our time with Jason will never be forgotten, and treasured in our hearts forever.

Memorial Service will be held at a later time due to current Covid-19 regulations.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com

