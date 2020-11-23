Obituary: Okey P. Amos

The spirit of Okey P. Amos left this Earth on Nov. 19, 2020. He was born June 15, 1957 to the late Otho W. Amos and Pauline V. Layfield Amos.

He was a 1976 graduate of Harrisville High School where he played basketball. He was a hard working man for his family who spent most of his working life in the oil and gas business in both Pleasants and Ritchie County. He worked for Chesapeake and SWN for years. There he made many friends who will always remember him along with his long time friends, Greg and Jeff Wilson. Okey loved working outside and family gatherings.

He is survived by the sunshine of his life, daughter, Jenna Amos White (Dustin); special friend, Debbie Steward; sisters, Carrie Amos Lee of Pullman, WV; Rosie Lanham (Bob Hilkey) of Harrisville, WV; brothers, Frank Amos of Aurora, CO; Charlie R. Amos of Pullman, WV; sister in law, Glenna Amos of Pullman, WV; nieces, Lori Burton, Edie Burton, Angel Sammons (Mike) of Cairo, WV; nephews, Nathan and Ryan Amos (Brooke) all of Pullman, WV; Rick Burton (Annie) of Harrisville, WV; Jordan Lanham (Sierra) of Harrisville, WV; great nephews, Chris and Corey Sandy; Jayson Lambert, Hayden McDonald, Devon Amos, Michael and Tucker Sammons, Shane Burton, Andrew Burton, great nieces, Sarah Elam, Mia Amos, Lily Burton, Bailey Lanham, his dog, Ellie; aunts and uncles, June Porter (Bob) Henry Layfield, Raymond Layfield, Mildred (Gene) Somlin, Andrew Layfield.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Suzanne Beck Amos and brother, Robert Guy (Penny) Amos.

Graveside services will be 11am, Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the Harrisville IOOF Cemetery, with Rev. Anthony Farr officiating. Visitation will take place from 5pm-8pm on Friday, at the Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV. All people attending will be required to wear masks/face coverings while inside the funeral home and practice social distancing.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

