Obituary: Randy Ben Boley

Randy Ben Boley (3/29/1952-11/21/2020) of Newport, OH, passed away at home, surrounded by his family, after a brief battle with cancer.

Randy was a loving father to his daughter Lesley (Shawn) Theobald, his son Christopher Boley, and honorary step-sons Christopher (Tink) & Stephan McGuire. Randy had six grandchildren, Jacob, Mackenzie & Samuel Harvey; Makayla & Rylan Boley; Alex Theobald. Randy is survived by his fiancée, Kathleen Griffin as well as three siblings: Gary (Carole) Boley, Ronnie (Judy) Boley, and Sheri (Jerry) Williamson, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Randy graduated from Frontier High School with the class of 1970. He worked at Quaker State Oil Refinery and Belpre Brick for many years, but was most recently employed as a truck driver for Reno Oil and Gas. He attended Newport Baptist Church with Kathleen. Randy enjoyed raising cattle, chickens and particularly Beagle hounds. His favorite pastimes were hunting and watching football.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Nelson and Betty Boley of Newport, OH.

A celebration of life service will be held at 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Ingram Funeral Home in Saint Marys, WV with Pastor Kent Hall officiating. Calling hours will be on Wednesday from 11:00 am-1:00 pm and 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Strecker Cancer Center. An online guest register is available at www.ingramfh.com.