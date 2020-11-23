Advertisement

At least 2 dead in stabbing at church in San Jose, California

Police say the stabbing happened at Grace Baptist Church in San Jose, California. At least two...
Police say the stabbing happened at Grace Baptist Church in San Jose, California. At least two people were reported dead, but it is unclear exactly how many others may have been wounded.(Source: KGO via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 1:11 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - Two people are dead and multiple others are injured following a church stabbing in San Jose, California, late Sunday.

Police say the stabbing happened at Grace Baptist Church. It is unclear exactly how many people were wounded.

Police say there is no confirmation of an arrest after Mayor Sam Liccardo said on Twitter that a suspect had been captured, but later deleted the tweet. KTVU-TV also reported that a 22-year-old man was apprehended.

Police say no services were taking place at the time of the stabbing, but that homeless people had been brought to the church to take shelter from the cold.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

