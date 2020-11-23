St. Marys and Ritchie County advance to Class A Semifinals

(WTAP)- The St. Marys Blue Devils and Ritchie County Rebels are now one win away from facing each other in the Super Six Class A championship in Wheeling.

Both teams were victorious in the quarterfinals round this weekend.

Saturday seventh seed Ritchie County went on the road and upset second seed Greenbrier West 38-29.

The Rebels have won 8 in a row and are 10-2 on the season.

Because in the other half of the bracket both East Hardy and Tolsia had to drop out due to the COVID-19 metrics in their counties, Ritchie County advances to the Class A Title game in 2 weeks

Then on Sunday, fourth seed St. Marys wins a 52-49 shootout over fifth seeded Midland Trail.

With the win, the Blue Devils improve to 9-1 for the season.

Due to COVID-19 cancellations in the Class A bracket, there is only 1 semifinal game.

St. Marys will host Pendleton County next Saturday at 1:30.

The winner of that game will advance to play Ritchie County in the Class A Finals on Dec. 5th at 7 pm at Wheeling Island Stadium.