Two weeks later, Wood County canvass ends

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two weeks after it began, the canvass of votes from Wood County’s general election is complete.

Illness among two county commissioners-and County Clerk Mark Rhodes-forced the canvass to be postponed until Monday.

911 Director Rick Woodyard-one of those appointed last week to fill in for one of the commissioners-also could not attend Monday. That left commissioner Blair Couch, and local attorney Rob Tebay, appointed to take the place of his father, Commissioner Bob Tebay, to oversee the count.

A representative of the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office also was there to oversee the vote count.

All that said, the canvass went smoothly, and was completed by 2:30 P.M.

While votes were added to the final counts in some races, none of the final results from election night were changed.

The results are being posted and a required 48-hour period is in effect for any recount requests.

