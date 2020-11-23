Advertisement

Two weeks later, Wood County canvass ends

WTAP News @ 5 - Counties have until December 1 to complete vote canvass
By Todd Baucher
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two weeks after it began, the canvass of votes from Wood County’s general election is complete.

Illness among two county commissioners-and County Clerk Mark Rhodes-forced the canvass to be postponed until Monday.

911 Director Rick Woodyard-one of those appointed last week to fill in for one of the commissioners-also could not attend Monday. That left commissioner Blair Couch, and local attorney Rob Tebay, appointed to take the place of his father, Commissioner Bob Tebay, to oversee the count.

A representative of the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office also was there to oversee the vote count.

All that said, the canvass went smoothly, and was completed by 2:30 P.M.

While votes were added to the final counts in some races, none of the final results from election night were changed.

The results are being posted and a required 48-hour period is in effect for any recount requests.

