31st Annual Christmas Zoo is being done differently this year

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The annual Christmas Zoo began this week and will be done much differently, and not just because of the pandemic.

Since 1990, the Christmas Zoo was a yearly tradition made to give children in need stuffed animals that were donated.

This year, WMOA Radio is partnering with Marietta-based organizations to provide monetary donations to buy gifts for children.

They’ve set up ways in which people can get involved with touchless donations using QR codes.

“Well this year we’re working with Marietta Community Foundation, Salvation Army, and the Giving Tree. So we know exactly what the children want this year,” says WMOA Radio President, John Wharff. “And so, we have an opportunity to raise money a little differently, and go out and actually shop for kids that otherwise may not get anything.”

Those wanting to donate can give money to WMOA Radio, the Marietta Community Foundation or using the QR code and sending five dollars to the charity.

