Artsbridge to hold Shop Small art sale

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The nonprofit organization Artsbridge is hosting a Shop Small art sale featuring the work of local artists. The sale will be held on Friday, November 27 and Saturday, November 28 from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. at the organization’s Parkersburg location.

According to Amanda Stevens, executive director of Artsbridge, the sale is a welcome opportunity for the artists during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Vendors haven’t had a lot of opportunities this year, so they really jumped at this,” Stevens said.

Approximately 20 vendors will have items for sale. However, the artists themselves will not be present for the event in order to limit the number of people in the space at one time. Only 10 shoppers will be allowed in at once, and social distancing will be practiced.

The artwork includes stained glass, jewelry, paintings, woodwork, textile pieces like hats and scarves, and more. Stevens said she feels the items for sale would make unique holiday gifts.

Artsbridge has posted fliers on its Facebook page that include information about each of the artists. Additional information for the sale can be found by calling (304) 428-3988.

