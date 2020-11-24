Advertisement

Artsbridge to hold Shop Small art sale

(WTAP)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The nonprofit organization Artsbridge is hosting a Shop Small art sale featuring the work of local artists. The sale will be held on Friday, November 27 and Saturday, November 28 from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. at the organization’s Parkersburg location.

According to Amanda Stevens, executive director of Artsbridge, the sale is a welcome opportunity for the artists during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Vendors haven’t had a lot of opportunities this year, so they really jumped at this,” Stevens said.

Approximately 20 vendors will have items for sale. However, the artists themselves will not be present for the event in order to  limit the number of people in the space at one time. Only 10 shoppers will be allowed in at once, and social distancing will be practiced.

The artwork includes stained glass, jewelry, paintings, woodwork, textile pieces like hats and scarves, and more. Stevens said she feels the items for sale would make unique holiday gifts.

Artsbridge has posted fliers on its Facebook page that include information about each of the artists. Additional information for the sale can be found by calling (304) 428-3988.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police
UPDATE: Route 50 wreck leaves one person with minor injuries
The Bouchards moved from Arizona to West Virginia just two and a half weeks ago but are already...
New family in town spreads holiday spirit
Taylor Halstead, 20, was fatally injured late Monday morning at Panther Mining LLC’s American...
Man dead in Kanawha County mining accident
Scott Stephens
Long-time PSHS basketball coach dies after battle with cancer
Justice says the new development will promote green technology by using existing organic...
Gov. Justice announces green energy manufacturer coming to West Virginia

Latest News

Forecast for November 24th
Forecast for November 24th
What's Trending
What's Trending, 11/24/20
House Bill 404 extends expiration date of driver licenses, identification cards and vehicle registrations
Coronavirus in West Virginia
UPDATE: W.Va. DHHR reports 2 COVID-19 deaths in Wood County, 1 in Ritchie County