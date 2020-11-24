Advertisement

First Christian Church cancels Thanksgiving, offering new food pantry for help

First Christian Church cancels Thanksgiving, offering new food pantry for help
First Christian Church cancels Thanksgiving, offering new food pantry for help(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The First Christian Church of Parkersburg is cancelling their yearly Thanksgiving event.

With COVID-19 restrictions, the church thought it would be best to not have the Thanksgiving event this year citing concerns about afety.

During this time, the church wants those in the community to know that their food pantry is available for anyone needing assistance this holiday season.

It’s an aid provided by grants from their denominational relief agency, “Week of Compassion,” and from the West Virginia Volunteer organizations active and disaster.

“We decided to make this an emergency pantry. In the sense it would be like the smaller blessing boxes that you see outside in places,” says First Christian Church pastor, Jayne Chafin. “And we thought this would be a good place that would be inside, it would be dry and people could come in any time of the day and pick up what they needed.”

Those in need can visit the First Christian Church where the doors for the pantry are open at all times of the day.

You can also call into the church by dialing (304) 485-5253.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police
UPDATE: Route 50 wreck leaves one person with minor injuries
The Bouchards moved from Arizona to West Virginia just two and a half weeks ago but are already...
New family in town spreads holiday spirit
Taylor Halstead, 20, was fatally injured late Monday morning at Panther Mining LLC’s American...
Man dead in Kanawha County mining accident
Scott Stephens
Long-time PSHS basketball coach dies after battle with cancer
Justice says the new development will promote green technology by using existing organic...
Gov. Justice announces green energy manufacturer coming to West Virginia

Latest News

Local travelers flying while wary of COVID
WTAP News @ 5 - 31st Annual Christmas Zoo is being done differently this year
WTAP News @ 5 - 31st Annual Christmas Zoo is being done differently this year
WTAP News @ 5 - Belpre Elementary has holiday donation opportunity
WTAP News @ 5 - Belpre Elementary has holiday donation opportunity
WTAP News @ 5 - Peoples Bank sets up holiday window display
WTAP News @ 5 - Peoples Bank sets up holiday window display
WTAP News @ 5 - Supreme Court rejects class status in suit involving IEI fire
WTAP News @ 5 - Supreme Court rejects class status in suit involving IEI fire