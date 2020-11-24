First Christian Church cancels Thanksgiving, offering new food pantry for help

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The First Christian Church of Parkersburg is cancelling their yearly Thanksgiving event.

With COVID-19 restrictions, the church thought it would be best to not have the Thanksgiving event this year citing concerns about afety.

During this time, the church wants those in the community to know that their food pantry is available for anyone needing assistance this holiday season.

It’s an aid provided by grants from their denominational relief agency, “Week of Compassion,” and from the West Virginia Volunteer organizations active and disaster.

“We decided to make this an emergency pantry. In the sense it would be like the smaller blessing boxes that you see outside in places,” says First Christian Church pastor, Jayne Chafin. “And we thought this would be a good place that would be inside, it would be dry and people could come in any time of the day and pick up what they needed.”

Those in need can visit the First Christian Church where the doors for the pantry are open at all times of the day.

You can also call into the church by dialing (304) 485-5253.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.