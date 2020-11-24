Grand Central Mall announces completion of new entrance corridor

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Grand Central Mall is gearing up for the holiday season and is excited to announce the completion of the new entrance located between Party City and the new development of ROSS Dress for Less, PetSmart, TJMaxx and HomeGoods. Although the new retailers are not set to open until spring 2021, Grand Central Mall wanted to make sure the new entrance was accessible to holiday shoppers. The entrance will be open starting Wednesday, Nov. 25 for public access.

“Our guests at Grand Central are going to love the new parking and entrance option. The additional parking will allow customers more convenient access to the north end of the center plus easier access to our outdoor shops like Ulta and Old Navy,” said Jody Hopkins, General Manager of Grand Central Mall. “We are looking forward to showing off this new addition while keeping the health of our shoppers our top priority and providing the safest experience possible.”

Grand Central Mall remains focused on providing a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone. In the continued need to address COVID-19, the town center has proactively implemented additions to the Code of Conduct, effective until further notice.

These additions include the following guidelines:

· Practice social distancing and stay at least 6 feet (2 meters) from other people.

· Covering your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover in accordance with state and local guidelines.

· Do not gather in groups.

· Adhere to each individual tenant’s COVID-19 policies.

· Adhere to all federal, state and local regulations, recommendations and mandates regarding COVID-19.

The Code of Conduct is posted at the Center and available online.

Grand Central Mall’s already rigorous disinfectant and cleaning practices will also continue many times per day, including periodically disinfecting areas most susceptible to the spread of germs. Alcohol-based hand sanitizer dispensers are located in highly-trafficked areas and walkways for public use.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.