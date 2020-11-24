How local businesses are prepping for the holidays

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - While consumers prep their holiday lists, businesses prep their stores.

Holiday music rings through both Mulberry Lane Country Store and Hornor and Harrison. Thanksgiving is just days away, which means Black Friday is around the corner. In fact, for Hornor and Harrison, it’s already here.

Owner David Boone hopes this will spread out foot traffic.

“We always do a sale for Black Friday. We do 20% off everything in the store but this time we’re making it for a longer period. We’re doing it for Monday through Monday, which normally is only a four day period,” he said.

Mulberry Lane is keeping in mind customers who want to avoid crowds as well.

In addition to the traditional in-person Black Friday sales, the store is running a Facebook live version of the event Tuesday night.

Owner Tina Salmans incorporated Facebook lives during the shut down and said her virtual customer base is still growing.

Even still, with such an elaborate in-store atmosphere, she isn’t worried about a big drop in holiday foot traffic.

“I still think most people, in a store like this, like to come in and touch it, and feel it, and see it because I think stores like ours play to all your senses. You know, the sights, the sounds, the smells, everything - so nothing’s going to replace that completely,” she said.

Hornor and Harrison, on the other hand, has faced a notable drop in foot traffic.

The business has adapted to the new environment with more emphasis on its website. Now a much greater selection can be found online.

Another strategy the clothing store plans to incorporate for post-Black Friday holiday shopping is cutting prices.

“We probably have more products on sale than we ever would have normally have just to incentivize people to buy,” Boone said.

Although stores have had to adapt to the pandemic during the holidays, consumers have too.

Salmans has noticed a shift in timing with her customers.

“People are shopping - they’re spreading it out more than coming that traditional Saturday shopping. You know, that’s always been a traditional day for people to go out and holiday shop. I think people are spreading it out and coming on days it won’t be as busy or as crowded,” she said.

Salmans also acknowledged that the public push for shopping locally has made a big difference during the pandemic.

“When the pinch really first started and people started making pleas about shopping local, that really boosted our business. We have been very blessed by the amount of people who are very dedicated to shopping locally in this area right now,” she said.

