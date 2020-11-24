How to get the best Apple Black Friday 2020 deals

(NerdWallet) - NerdWallet is here to help you win Black Friday, while leaving your budget intact. We spend the time, you save the money. Visit regularly for holiday shopping tips and announcements about your favorite retailers. Black Friday is Nov. 27.

What are Apple’s Black Friday 2020 plans?

As we all know, Apple doesn’t have “discount” in its DNA. While Apple tempts us with its latest technology, Black Friday deals often come from retailers clearing out last-generation inventory. Apple has introduced the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, but any discounts you find will likely be tied to contracts with carriers.

All of which means you might have to do a little more work to find Black Friday deals on Apple tech. We’ve done some of that shopping reconnaissance for you.

What are Apple’s Black Friday 2020 deals?

Here’s what we know so far:

AT&T is offering a credit up to $700 on an eligible smartphone trade-in with an upgraded or new line and the purchase of an iPhone 12.

Best Buy will be offering discounts up to $250 on select MacBook Pros and up to $150 on select iPad Pros (through Nov. 28).

Walmart will have AirPods Pro for $169 ($50 savings) and Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) for $119 ($60 savings), both online only.

Amazon hasn’t leaked any significant Apple discounts yet; $30 off here, $50 there. The best we’ve found is a 2017 model iPad Pro for $680.84 ($98.16 savings).

How can you save money on Apple products?

Here are a couple of ways to save on Apple products. First, with an Apple Card, you can get 3% cash back when you buy directly from Apple. You’ll also have the option to pay in monthly installments with zero interest charged, with approved credit.

And iPhone or iPad owners can receive up to a $500 credit toward the purchase of a new Apple product with Apple Trade In.

What were Apple’s Black Friday 2019 deals?

Apple products are customer magnets during the holidays. Here are some of the Black Friday specials from last year:

Apple offered gift cards ranging from $25 to $200 with the purchase of select Apple and Beats products.

HomePods were discounted to $199.99 (regularly $299).

Target featured a $200 gift card with the qualified activation of an iPhone 11 or iPhone XS with Verizon or AT&T.

Walmart sold the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 38mm for $129 (regularly $199).

