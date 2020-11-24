Advertisement

Hunting season is looking up

By Laura Bowen
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The colder weather may seem dismal with Covid numbers and grayer skies but, some good news is that hunting season is looking up.

Chief of Wildlife Resources Paul Johansen says buck season, antlerless season, and bear season will all be overlapping in some counties this year. In addition to this, the deer population is expected to be bigger this year. One of the reasons for this is the mild winter we had, which resulted in lower deer mortality.

“This year, we’re looking at a situation where, as a result of last year’s buck season, that looked at a - that had a harvest that was somewhat suppressed, somewhat down, we had a lot of bucks what we call ‘roll-over’ in the population and are now available this year, with an additional year of age on them,” Johansen said.

Johansen said the significance of an extra year of age is antler development.

Hunters should double check rules and regulations in different counties as they vary.

