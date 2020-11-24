Local travelers flying while wary of COVID

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 2 P.M. flight from the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport Tuesday had its share of people heading south for the holidays.

Said New Martinsville resident Sandy Bucher: “We’re going to visit our daughter and our son for Thanksgiving. Cousins, grandkids.”

It’s a familiar sight for the Thanksgiving holiday. It’s still true this year, even in the middle of a pandemic. Bucher’s family took that into consideration.

You decided to go anyway?, we asked.

“We did,” Bucher said. “Precautions, everybody has to take them any more. Gotta keep reminding the kids. Hand sanitizer, masks. (It’s) so different.”

A scene far different than what we’ve seen this week in the nation’s major airports. The local airport has plenty of room for social distancing. And the afternoon flight didn’t look full.

“I’m trying to take as much precaution as I can,” said Chad Bennett of Charlotte, visiting family in our area. “I have my mask, any my face shield, also. Hopefully staying safe.”

But it’s the destination that may be the problem. The holiday gathering is what has medical people concerned. That this year, the more traditional, the more people involved, the more the virus can be spread.

And the worry is that Thanksgiving may just be the beginning.

“Not just this holiday, but the December holidays and New Years,” Dr. Andrew Thomas, Clinical Officer for the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, told Governor Mike DeWine’s briefing Monday. “People in their daily lives, they’re wearing masks, they’re keeping their distance. But then, they let their guard down when it comes to the holidays or social events.”

The last six weeks of the year may be the most perilous, in what will always be remembered as “the year of COVID”

