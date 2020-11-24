Memorial Health moves to no-visitors policy at hospitals

MARIETTA, Ohio - (WTAP) - The operators of the Mid-Ohio Valley’s two largest hospital systems have announced new visitor restrictions to their facilities because of the increased spread of the coronavirus.

Memorial Health System is no longer allowing visitors to enter Marietta Memorial and Selby General hospitals. Exceptions for pediatrics, end-of-life care, maternity and surgery patients will apply and be shared by clinical staff, officials said in a news release on Tuesday.

“As members of our community, and as health care advocates for all our patients, we have to make important decisions for our area’s health and safety,” Memorial Health said in its news release. “ This is especially true now. We understand the importance of an outside support network composed of close friends and family for recovery from illness. We also know the best care is given in partnership with our patients and their loved ones. However, as your partner in health, we feel it is our responsibility to take all necessary actions to protect our patients, employees, and community.

“We are seeing a surge in patients testing positive for COVID-19, and it is imperative we take steps to slow and control the spread of this virus. We do not take this decision lightly and believe it is in the best interest for our patients and our community to limit the potential for exposure as much as we possibly can.”

At WVU-Medicine Camden Clark there is no visitation for COVID-19 positive patients, but the hospital is still allowing patient one designated visitor per day between noon and 7 p.m.

One adult visitor is permitted to visit moms and babies in obstetrics between noon and 7 p.m., with one support person permitted to stay overnight. In addition, two approved visitors per day are permitted at the bedside of pediatric patients.

All visitors are being screened upon arrival at the hospital and must remain in the patient’s room during their visit.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard showed 1,219 cases and 27 deaths in Washington County, while the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources showed 1.728 total cases and 17 deaths in Wood County.

Information about Memorial Health’s policies and guidelines can be found at mhsystem.org/coronvirus, and information is shared on the health system’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Information about WVU-Medicine Camden Clark’s policies and guidelines is available at https://wvumedicine.org/covid/ and https://wvumedicine.org/camden-clark/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2020/11/Visitor-Guidelines-Policy-All-Inpatients_11.24_vf.pdf

