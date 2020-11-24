Advertisement

Mysterious metal monolith found in Utah desert

If you've seen the 1968 film "2001: A Space Odyssey," you'll likely see the resemblance to the monolith at the beginning of the movie.(Utah Department of Public Safety via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - Utah public safety officers were stunned last week when they stumbled on what looked like something out of a sci-fi space film: a chrome monolith standing upright, deep in the remote desert.

The officers were in a helicopter helping wildlife workers count bighorn sheep when they spotted the strange sight.

If you’ve seen the 1968 film “2001: A Space Odyssey,” you’ll likely see the resemblance to the monolith at the beginning of the movie.

Pilot Bret Hutchings actually referenced the film when he was commenting on the find.

He guessed that maybe the object was placed by an artist who was a fan of the movie. Hutchings estimated its height at between 10 and 12 feet.

Authorities are investigating the find and aren’t revealing the location of the monolith.

