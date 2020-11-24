Advertisement

Obituary: Geneva Hunter

Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Geneva Hunter, 104, of Reno passed away at 6:53 am, Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at The Arbors of Marietta.  She was born May 6, 1916 in Pennsboro, WV a daughter of George and Edna Ferrebee.

Geneva had been employed at Montgomery Wards for a number of years, and then at Nelson Drug and as a hairdresser.

In 1947, she married Emmett Phelps who preceded her in death in 1970 and in 1975 she married Bert Hunter who preceded her in death in 1994.  She is survived by 2 nieces, Barbara Cunningham of Stockport, OH and Sue Roberts of Cincinnati and her caregiver Jack Lane.  Her parents and brother James Ferrebbee preceded her in death.

A special thank you to The Arbors of Marietta for their excellent care of Geneva.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday (Nov. 27) at East Lawn Memorial Park.  McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

