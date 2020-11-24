Officers hand out turkeys instead of tickets in NYC

Advertisement

By News 12 Brooklyn Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 4:50 AM EST
NEW YORK (News 12) - Getting pulled over by a police officer can ruin any day, but that was definitely not the case in New York City as officers handed out turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving.

The New York City Police Department’s Rapid Response Team was on a mission Monday in the Bronx neighborhood. Just moments after a driver made a turn at a red light, officers closed in, jumping out of the car, surrounding the vehicle and handing the driver – a turkey.

“Oh, my God, you scared me. Thank God, it’s not a ticket,” the driver said. “I was so scared. Thank you so much!”

The officers made several stops for minor infractions, like an obstructed view, but instead of handing out tickets, they cut the drivers a break and gave them turkeys.

It was a way to spread some love during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left a lot of people struggling.

“Watching the news and seeing the long lines at these food banks, we all collectively came together and said how can we surprise people?” one officer said.

Even with masks on, they accomplished their goal, and happiness shone through.

