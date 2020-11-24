Advertisement

Peoples Bank unveils holiday window decorations

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

It has not reached Thanksgiving yet, but Peoples Bank in Marietta is already getting into the Christmas spirit by unveiling their annual holiday decorations in the windows facing Second Street.

It is the 17th straight year the bank has partnered with Crown Floral to put together the holiday display.

This year’s theme is “Bright Elves,” and the display shows different sites at the North Pole as the elves get ready for the big Christmas delivery.

Peoples Bank says that they put the display up a little earlier this year, to spread some early holiday cheer during the pandemic.

“It’s been a very weird year,” said Callie Witkosky, Retail Marketing Specialist at Peoples Bank. “We actually have our windows up a little bit earlier, to bring that normalcy, to bring that holiday cheer, and to remind everyone of the joy that Christmas brings everybody. Before we know it, the rest of the town will be lighting up, and be ready for the holiday season, so, it’s our honor to be part of the commitment to our community and to give back to our area.”

The display will be up throughout the Christmas and New Year season for people to come up and admire.

