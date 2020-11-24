Advertisement

Supreme Court: judge erred in granting class in IEI suit

(WTAP)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A circuit judge’s granting of class action certification in a lawsuit over the 2017 IEI Plastics fire has been rejected by the West Virginia Supreme Court.

The high court’s ruling, issued late last week, says the Wood County court erred in certifying the class in 2018.

The suit claims several residents and businesses suffered injuries from the fire in the fall of 2017.

But the supreme court says visiting judge Thomas Bedell failed to conduct a thorough study of the requirements for class certifications.

“Because the circuit court failed to conduct a thorough analysis of the class certification requirements under both Rules 23(a) and 23(b), we find the court’s ruling certifying the class to be clearly erroneous,” said the majority opinion of Justice Evan Jenkins. “Therefore, we grant as moulded the requested writ of prohibition and vacate the circuit court’s class certification order.

It supported the claims of Sirnaik Holdings of West Virginia, P.L.L.C. that 90% of those named in the suit suffered no injuries as a result of the fire.

“The majority opinion is flatly wrong in its analysis of the facts, creates unnecessary delay in this case, and portends a sea change in our approach to class action cases – a change for the worse,” Justice Margaret Workman wrote in a dissenting opinion.

The fire burned for nine days and took the efforts of three dozen fire departments to put it out, with small flare-ups happening for weeks afterward.

A cause has never been determined.

