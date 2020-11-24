Advertisement

To wave or not to wave: Not all wild animals want to be friends, National Park Service says

You shouldn’t wave at everything in a national park
The National Park Service says you don't want to wave at a bison.
The National Park Service says you don't want to wave at a bison.(Source: National Park Service)
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Never say the National Park Service doesn’t have a sense of humor.

A Facebook post on outdoor social distancing takes it to the next level, especially when it comes to dealing with the creatures you might encounter in one of America’s national parks.

Called “Recreate Responsibly,” the graphic shows the proper spacing you should use between everything from people to bison.

Animal and suggested spacing:

  • People: 6 feet and it’s OK to wave
  • Bear: 300 feet and waving is still OK
  • Moose: 300 feet and a friendly gesture isn’t a problem
  • Bison: Start running, you “shouldn’t have been waving”

Remember to space it out, watch the waving, and recreate responsibly. National parks across the country provide endless...

Posted by National Park Service on Friday, November 20, 2020

The National Park Service post has been shared more than 19,000 times and has over 70,000 likes, smiley faces and loves.

Visitors to the country’s national parks regularly run afoul of their wild creatures by getting too close.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police
UPDATE: Route 50 wreck leaves one person with minor injuries
The Bouchards moved from Arizona to West Virginia just two and a half weeks ago but are already...
New family in town spreads holiday spirit
Taylor Halstead, 20, was fatally injured late Monday morning at Panther Mining LLC’s American...
Man dead in Kanawha County mining accident
Scott Stephens
Long-time PSHS basketball coach dies after battle with cancer
Justice says the new development will promote green technology by using existing organic...
Gov. Justice announces green energy manufacturer coming to West Virginia

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 file photo, manager Yllka Murati waits for a delivery...
Restaurant workers out of work again as virus surges anew
Local travelers flying while wary of COVID
WTAP News @ 5 - 31st Annual Christmas Zoo is being done differently this year
WTAP News @ 5 - 31st Annual Christmas Zoo is being done differently this year
WTAP News @ 5 - Belpre Elementary has holiday donation opportunity
WTAP News @ 5 - Belpre Elementary has holiday donation opportunity