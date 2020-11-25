Academic Achiever of the Week: Jayden Evans

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Our Academic Achiever of the week plays multiple sports and is on honor roll.

His motivation for sports and academics is deeply rooted.

However, academics come first.

Jayden said, “In my household, mom has always said grades come first. Like school comes first. If trying your best gets you a C? Well you tried your best. But if you’re just not doing anything and just kind of piddling around, well you should be able to do better.”

Like many kids in the US, Jayden Evans loves football. He’s played since freshman year and earned his varsity letters as a sophomore. However, it’s not all about winning for Jayden. He says it’s also about community.

He described a scene that played out after the team’s first win at play offs.

There was a line of cars that ran five minutes long.

“We led the line and so, looking back, all it is is a big stream of cars coming down the hill, because it’s a big huge hill - it’s...all you see is lights and all you hear is horns honking and sirens going because the firetrucks led us down. So being a part of that, and doing it with my team, contributing to my school - it was amazing,” he said.

Beyond football, Jayden is also involved in the school’s wrestling team and has a 4.0 GPA.

One of his big motivators is his great granddad, who passed away last summer.

“He’s been my motivation for everything. He always pushed me to be the best I could be and he’s always been proud of me so I carry something with him - like, that was his, with me all the time. I played with his handkerchief tied to my pads,” he said.

Jayden’s great granddad’s character and support had a deep impact on his life.

“He was always hard-working. He never stopped fighting - like he would give the shirt off his back to anybody if they needed it and so that’s how we were raised,” he said.

Jayden’s past has been a big influence but his future has an equal pull. Being a veterinarian is what he sees for his future.

“I have a passion for animals and taking care of them is something I’d like to do so I take college classes to help me with that so I’m not spending all my time in college,” he said.

Jayden still has one year left of high school but his future is looking bright from here.

