Local teacher says there are resources for students struggling with WiFi at home

By Laura Bowen
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Virtual learning has been a challenge not only for students but for teachers too.

Parkersburg South’s tech contact and teacher Jaime Moss said teachers worked long hours when virtual learning first started. In fact, she said she was pulling two to three extra hours per day.

Even now, she usually works about four extra hours each week.

Moss says the biggest struggle the school is fighting against is lack of access to quality WiFi.

Some students don’t have the best access to it at home. However, Moss said there are many resources students can utilize from hot spots, to extended WiFi that goes into the school parking lot, to buses with WiFi that drive out to remote areas, and more.

However, Moss said, when she ends up calling parents, a big issue is people not knowing what resources are out there.

“We have a huge amount of resources available but West Virginia’s a proud state. We don’t like asking for help and that’s the biggest thing is, if you’re having any kind of issues, reach out. We have help. We can get you a work around. Just reach out to your school and we can help you,” she said.

Moss said another issue is that some parents don’t know their kids are struggling.

She encourages parents to call the school and get their parent access code to the learning platform Schoology, if they haven’t already. This will allow you to monitor your child’s grades.

