Advertisement

Nearly 1 million Sunbeam Crock-Pots recalled over burn risks

Consumers who continue using the Crock-Pot in pressure cooker mode should ensure the lid is in...
Consumers who continue using the Crock-Pot in pressure cooker mode should ensure the lid is in a fully locked position by aligning the arrow on the lid with the lock symbol on the base.(Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Sunbeam products is voluntarily recalling more than 900,000 of its Crock-Pot multi-cookers due to an issue that can cause the lid to pop off suddenly, creating a burn hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cooker can pressurize when the lid isn’t fully locked. If the lid pops off, it may eject hot liquid that could burn the user.

So far, Sunbeam has gotten 99 reports of first- to third-degree burns.

The owners of these Crock-Pots are being asked to stop using them as pressure cookers until they can obtain a free replacement lid by contacting Crock-Pot. The slow-cooker and sauté functions are OK to use.

The Crock-Pots were sold nationwide at stores and online between July 2017 and now. They will show model number SCCPPC600-V1 on a label on the bottom.

Consumers can contact Crock-Pot at 800-323-9519 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at recall.crockpot.com for more information or to obtain a replacement lid.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

Grand Central Mall
Grand Central Mall announces completion of new entrance corridor
Coronavirus in West Virginia
UPDATE: W.Va. DHHR reports 2 COVID-19 deaths in Wood County, 1 in Ritchie County
Taylor Halstead, 20, was fatally injured late Monday morning at Panther Mining LLC’s American...
Man dead in Kanawha County mining accident
ll
Memorial Health moves to no-visitors policy at hospitals
First Lady Melania Trump welcomes the White House Christmas Tree Monday.
West Virginia Christmas tree arrives at the White House

Latest News

The doctor encourages everyone to take precautions to reduce the transmission of COVID-19,...
Mo. doctor begs Americans to wear masks, take other COVID-19 precautions
Some resources available to kids without quality WiFi access are hot spots, WiFi on buses sent...
Local teacher says there are resources for students struggling with WiFi at home
Benson said a lot of kids at the elementary school come to school without coats.
You can help a family at Belpre Elementary School
Jayden plays football, wrestling, and has a 4.0 GPA.
Academic Achiever of the Week: Jayden Evans