Parkersburg City Council approves ordinance to give mayor a pay raise
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg City Council votes to give the mayor a $10,000 raise. The final reading of an ordinance to give the mayor a raise passed with 7 members for it and 2 members against it Tuesday evening.
The pay raise will go into effect January 1, 2021. The mayor’s salary is now $90, 000 dollars.
Council members say they approved the increase to keep the mayor’s salary competitive with other cities.
Also, council unanimously approved the final reading of an ordinance to create a homeless coordinator in the police department.
