Advertisement

Parkersburg City Council approves ordinance to give mayor a pay raise

By Phyllis Smith
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg City Council votes to give the mayor a $10,000 raise. The final reading of an ordinance to give the mayor a raise passed with 7 members for it and 2 members against it Tuesday evening.

The pay raise will go into effect January 1, 2021. The mayor’s salary is now $90, 000 dollars.

Council members say they approved the increase to keep the mayor’s salary competitive with other cities.

Also, council unanimously approved the final reading of an ordinance to create a homeless coordinator in the police department.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police
UPDATE: Route 50 wreck leaves one person with minor injuries
The Bouchards moved from Arizona to West Virginia just two and a half weeks ago but are already...
New family in town spreads holiday spirit
Taylor Halstead, 20, was fatally injured late Monday morning at Panther Mining LLC’s American...
Man dead in Kanawha County mining accident
Coronavirus in West Virginia
UPDATE: W.Va. DHHR reports 2 COVID-19 deaths in Wood County, 1 in Ritchie County
Justice says the new development will promote green technology by using existing organic...
Gov. Justice announces green energy manufacturer coming to West Virginia

Latest News

Benson said a lot of kids at the elementary school come to school without coats.
You can help a family at Belpre Elementary School
Jayden plays football, wrestling, and has a 4.0 GPA.
Academic Achiever of the Week: Jayden Evans
WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers
WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers
WTAP News @ 6 - Student Athlete of the Week: Adam Coil
WTAP News @ 6 - Student Athlete of the Week: Adam Coil