Parkersburg City Council approves ordinance to give mayor a pay raise

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg City Council votes to give the mayor a $10,000 raise. The final reading of an ordinance to give the mayor a raise passed with 7 members for it and 2 members against it Tuesday evening.

The pay raise will go into effect January 1, 2021. The mayor’s salary is now $90, 000 dollars.

Council members say they approved the increase to keep the mayor’s salary competitive with other cities.

Also, council unanimously approved the final reading of an ordinance to create a homeless coordinator in the police department.

