You can help a family at Belpre Elementary School

Benson said a lot of kids at the elementary school come to school without coats.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The holidays are a time of giving. Staff at Belpre Elementary are honing in on that to help families lacking resources.

After a successful Christmas drive for kids, school staff are opening up a new way to take the edge off of families tight on cash. Belpre Elementary teacher Christa Benson says people can donate Kroger or Walmart gift cards to the school. She says there is need across the valley but not everyone will ask for help. The gift cards will give staff resources to intervene, whether that’s giving a gift card or buying coats for kids.

Benson said, “We have kids come to school and they’ll say things like ‘Mom couldn’t take me here or there because she didn’t have enough gas in the car so that’s an instance when we might just send home a Kroger gift card to say ‘We know you need to put gas in the car. Here’s a little extra to take the edge off of spending this - this season,’”

She added, “We’ve also had parents who will not come to us to say, you know, they’re struggling but their kids will say things like ‘Mommy wasn’t able to get that for me because we had to buy X, Y, and Z.”

This is a holiday drive so you can donate through December 18th.

You can drop off gift cards at the school office or contact Christa Benson on Facebook.

