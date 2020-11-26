Advertisement

American Legion Post 159 switches up Thanksgiving tradition

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 5:11 PM EST
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

For 16 straight years, the American Legion Post 159 in Williamstown has provided the community with Thanksgiving meals, but this year, it was not a sit down in-person event at the Legion building.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Legion took in food donations from the community, and provided boxed meals for either take-out, or delivery to the Williamstown and Waverly communities.

They made the decision out of caution, and to keep the community healthy for future Thanksgiving events.

“We decided to not have anyone in this year, because of the virus going around, so we wanted everyone to stay safe,” said Jeff Meeks, Volunteer at the American Legion Post 159. “The community has really come together with the donations this year.”

They hope to have everyone back for a big Thanksgiving dinner next year.

