Carrying on traditions in an un-traditional year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Turkey Trot went on-just not in person or at Parkersburg City Park.

As we reported earlier this fall, it was done as a “virtual” event.

Still, at the time the road run usually happens-Thanksgiving morning-there were plenty of walkers, joggers and just people going for a morning stroll.

We caught up with a group made up of graduates of Ritchie County High School, who have gotten together for the run for the past 15 years, and they decided the pandemic and the event they reunite for done differently, wasn’t going to stop them from doing what has become a tradition.

“Mike and I both ran in high school,” says Straten Schemel. I went to Marshall on a cross country scholarship. Mike ran at RIT in New York.

“Still a lot of people out here, Mike Hardbarger added, “wearing the actual shirts that we didn’t know were being made.”

Schemel and Hardbarger, both from outside the area, made their own t-shirts for the occasion

Speaking of tradition, one event that went on this year, as always, was the annual Salvation Army Thanksgiving dinner.

But dinner was served in take-out fashion, instead of hundreds of people seated in the Army’s gymnasium.

“We’re doing carryout meals instead of in our gymnasium, where they would sit down,” Maj. Carey Richmond told the volunteers. “But the service is still the same, so thank you all so much for being here and doing that.”

Those volunteers gathered the traditional dinner inside the Salvation Army headquarters, bringing it outside, where it was distributed to hundreds of waiting participants.

It might not have been the “food and fellowship” of the dinner that’s gone on for decades. But the Salvation Army was determined those who needed it would not go hungry-in a year when very little has been traditional.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.