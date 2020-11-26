Advertisement

Frontline workers still fighting pandemic on Thanksgiving Day

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 5:26 PM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Thanksgiving Day is traditionally a time where people are off work for the day, and spend time with their families, but with the COVID-19 pandemic still troubling the nation, frontline workers are even more essential during the holiday.

Thanksgiving is generally a day around WVU Medicine Camden Clark with a low amount of patients, but this year, they have a very high number of COVID-19 patients, so more staff is required to be working.

They normally would be able to give some staff members the day off to be with their families, but this year, it’s all hand on deck.

“We have had to have more staff because our hospital census has been higher,” said Dr. Gabriella Olson, Medical Staff President of WVU Medicine Camden Clark. “We have such a large number of COVID patients, and those patients do require more nursing care than we typically had on previous holidays. So, we’ve had to have extra staff working on the holiday when typically we would be able to give more of our employees some time off with their families.”

Olson also said that they do miss their families, but they will still find time to celebrate the holidays together.

