Help for people lonely or depressed during the holidays

By Todd Baucher
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 4:48 PM EST
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - We hear a lot at this time of the year about holiday depression.

That’s something that this year, and perhaps in the future, may affect more people than it has before.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has provided a number of contacts, both by phone and online, for people with problems brought on by the pandemic and by the holidays:

HELP 304

Call/Text 1-877-435-7304

http://help304.com

HELP4WV

Call/Text: 844-435-7498

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

Call: 800-273-TALK (8255)

Bureau for Senior Services

wvseniorservices.gov

Aging and Disability Resource Center

1-866-981-2372

The DHHR reminds everyone that it’s a good time to check on senior citizens and others living in your neighborhood.

”This is the time of thanks for all we have, and for our family and for our friends,” says DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch. “But for many, this is a time of loneliness and isolation. Please check on your family members who may be isolated, check on your neighbors. Let’s make sure everyone has a safe Thanksgiving.”

But the problems this year aren’t confined to the elderly.

And people who have lost family members to the virus are keeping an empty seat at the Thanksgiving dinner table to honor their loved ones.

(The Associated Press contributed to this story.)

