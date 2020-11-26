Advertisement

Norwood United Methodist Church provides drive-thru Thanksgiving meals

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 4:55 PM EST
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Norwood United Methodist Church in Marietta traditionally hosts an annual Thanksgiving meal for the community, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they had to switch things up.

The church gathered many volunteers, and hosted a drive-thru event to still be able to give meals to the community.

The meals were set to be handed out around 11:30 a.m., and by noon, they were nearly out, due to many pre-orders, and many customers driving through.

Michael Williams, who helped organize the event, says this could not have been possible without the help of the volunteers being able to change up the way they do things.

“We relied on people this year that were able to kind of change up and do things a little bit different,” said Williams. “That helped us get out 500 meals today. We had 469 pre-orders, and we’ve put out at least 50 more meals after that.”

The church hopes to be able to resume their in-person meal next year.

