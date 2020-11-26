WV DHHR reports 1130 new cases, 17 deaths Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., November 26, 2020, there have been 1,079,066 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 44,180 total cases and 712 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year old male from Berkeley County, a 50-year old male from Mason County, an 89-year old female from Jefferson County, a 69-year old male from Cabell County, an 86-year old female from Kanawha County, a 74-year old female from Putnam County, a 75-year old male from Taylor County, an 85-year old female from Marshall County, a 57-year old male from Raleigh County, an 81-year old female from Mineral County, a 47-year old female from Wyoming County, a 70-year old male from Marshall County, a 98-year old male from Cabell County, a 69-year old male from Preston County, a 57-year old male from Jackson County, an 85-year old female from Cabell County, and a 68-year old male from Doddridge County.

“During the holiday season, we feel the loss of loved ones with a deeper pain,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Each person lost to this virus is loved and remembered, not only today, but every day.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (384), Berkeley (2,945), Boone (619), Braxton (108), Brooke (596), Cabell (2,756), Calhoun (69), Clay (106), Doddridge (117), Fayette (1,094), Gilmer (199), Grant (320), Greenbrier (432), Hampshire (299), Hancock (620), Hardy (240), Harrison (1,259), Jackson (684), Jefferson (1,263), Kanawha (5,480), Lewis (238), Lincoln (407), Logan (1,028), Marion (810), Marshall (1,104), Mason (403), McDowell (602), Mercer (1,286), Mineral (1,131), Mingo (966), Monongalia (3,202), Monroe (360), Morgan (252), Nicholas (322), Ohio (1,438), Pendleton (102), Pleasants (86), Pocahontas (152), Preston (541), Putnam (1,830), Raleigh (1,492), Randolph (677), Ritchie (145), Roane (162), Summers (265), Taylor (311), Tucker (126), Tyler (134), Upshur (471), Wayne (961), Webster (61), Wetzel (390), Wirt (95), Wood (2,361), Wyoming (679).

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.