Bowhunters faring well during deer season in Washington County

By Dennis Bright
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio - (WTAP) - Like their peers across Ohio, Washington County bowhunters appear to be enjoying a successful deer season, according to the Ohio Department o Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.

As of Nov. 25, Washington County bowhunters have taken 959 deer so far in 2020. That’s up from the average harvest of 900 for each of the past three seasons.

Across the state, bowhunters have recorded 74,982 kills, which is up 11 percent from the average harvest of the past three seasons.

Following are the numbers for other southeastern Ohio counties: Athens - 1,121 (1,212); Meigs - 1,105 (986); Monroe: 704 (652); Morgan: 990 (974); and Noble: 1,098 (959).

“Ohio’s archery season for white-tailed deer is enjoyed by thousands of hunters,” Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker said. “We hope you have the chance to get out this fall. The hunting season provides the chance to make cherished memories with family and friends.”

The top 10 counties for deer taken by archery hunters so far during Ohio’s 2020 archery hunting season include: Coshocton, 2,689; Licking, 2,232; Tuscarawas, 2,146; Ashtabula, 2,021; Knox 1,910; Holmes, 1,856; Muskingum, 1,806; Trumbull 1,748; Guernsey, 1,599; and Richland, 1,505.

Archery season in Ohio continues through Feb. 7.

Deer-gun season in the Buckeye state starts Monday and continues through Dec. 6, with hunting also taking place on Dec. 19-20.

The annual deer-muzzleloader season is Jan. 2-5.

Find complete details in the 2020-2021 Ohio Hunting Regulations or wildohio.gov.

