Free COVID-19 testing planned in the Mid-Ohio Valley

COVID-19 testing
COVID-19 testing(KY3)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 9:39 PM EST
November 28, 2020

Jackson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South, Ripley, WV

November 30, 2020

Wirt County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, Wirt County Office, 90 Senior Circle, Elizabeth, WV (pre-registration: https://www.ipsumcovidresults.com/)

Wood County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Mineral Wells Elementary School, 1776 Elizabeth Pike, Mineral Wells, WV (pre-registration: https://www.ipsumcovidresults.com/)

MORE TESTING SITES AROUND THE STATE: https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx?fbclid=IwAR2gEhCeCCJG39pdxR1z_lXyBt8fvN-Zn422Li3d1yeMSHncOIALn3WKxr0

