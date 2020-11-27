Free week at YMCA of Parkersburg starts Monday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - November 30th -December 6th will be Free week at the YMCA of Parkersburg.

Free week is an opportunity for families and individuals to experience what the YMCA has to offer at no charge.

This includes using the basketball courts, fitness center, fitness classes and child care.

In addition to learning about the benefits the YMCA has to offer, it is also a way to learn how they are working to keep members and employees safe during the pandemic.

“To encourage people to join the Y, to take a look at the different sanitation policies that we implemented in response to COVID,” said Jeff Olson, Chief Executive Officer of YMCA of Parkersburg. “Mask wearing is required, we do extensive sanitation of the facility throughout the day and just as a way to give back to the community.”

If you buy a two month membership to the YMCA during Free week, you will receive one month of membership for free.

