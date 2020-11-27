Advertisement

Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club presents “Christmas in the Valley”

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After having to cancel their events due to COVID-19, one local organization has found a way to bring the sights and sounds of trains to those in the community.

In place of their typical December open house, the Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club will be presenting the video “Christmas in the Valley”.

The movie is a story about two kids, who in their dreams take a magical trip to the Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club.

The club says that the video is a way to give back to the community and let them enjoy the club from the comfort of their own homes.

“We usually have open houses 5 times a year, where we invite the public down,”said, Jimmie Bee, Board Member of the Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club. “It’s always free. Since the COVID pandemic this year we haven’t been able to do those. We thought a video would be a good way for the people to enjoy the club without being here.”

The video will premiere Saturday, November 28th at 8 p.m. on the club’s facebook page. It will play again on December 26th also at 8 p.m.

The club is also selling copies of “Christmas in the Valley” with the bonus train footage on DVD for $10 dollars at several area locations.

These locations include: Auntie Anne’s Grand Central Mall, NOE Office Equipment - Parkersburg, Peddlers Junction - Belpre, Galen’s Alignment & Brake - Mineral Wells, Mountaineer Meat Market - Mineral Wells, Maka-Mia Pizza - Ripley, Wendy’s in Ripley, Ravenswood and Spencer.

The club can also send a copy by mail for $15.

