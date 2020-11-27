Obituary: Charissa Lynn Winters

Charissa Lynn Winters, 57 , passed away November 22, 2020 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born December 22, 1962 daughter of Donald and Maudie Walker Stubbs. She had worked at Kemron.

In addition to her parents Charissa is survived by her husband, Gary Douglas Winters; three daughters, Karissa Harper (Ralph), Samantha Winters and Jessica Winters; a brother, Tony Stubbs; and two grandchildren, Blake Stephens and Maxwell Santee.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at Harper Hill Cemetery at Ashby Ridge with Pastor Jason Spade officiating.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to assist the Winters family.

